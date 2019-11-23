Dorothy Royston Schneider of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on November 13, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Mrs. Schneider was born May 10, 1922 in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana to the late Leo and Lois Collins Royston. She was a graduate of Louisiana State Normal College in Natchitoches, LA. Dorothy (Dot) was the widow of Richard H. Schneider to whom she was married for 59 years. She is survived by their four children, Wayne (Diana), Don (Mary Jo), Brian (Jacki) and Diane Hale (Floyd), 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; her brother Kenneth Royston (Mary) and her sister Frances Dupont (George). She was preceded in death by her brother Hugh Royston, sisters Doris Ellzey and Jean Ballantyne, and grandson Nicholas Calvin. Dot enjoyed her career as a school teacher, including 29 years as a kindergarten teacher at University Presbyterian Day School in Baton Rouge. She was also a skilled seamstress and an avid daily crossword puzzle solver. Following retirement, Dot knitted countless caps for children and homeless people. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, and more recently University Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. The family gives its appreciation to St. James Place for their care of and devotion to Dot in her final years. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25 at 9:00 am followed by services at 10:00 am at University Baptist Church, 5775 Highland Road, Baton Rouge. Greenoaks Funeral Home is serving the Schneider family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Nov. 23, 2019