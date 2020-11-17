1/1
Dorothy S. Brown
Ms. Dorothy S. Brown a native of Montgomery, AL and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 83. She was a family counseling for over 30 years and her children were her joy. She is survived by four sons, Jonathan Stuart Brown, Timothy Earl Brown (Melissa), Thomas Joel Brown (Jeanie), and Daniel Matthew Brown (Heather); grandchildren, Austyn, Aidan, Jessica and Justin; great grandchild, Colton. Preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Elizabeth Stuart; husband, Thomas Henry Earl Brown and one sister, Elizabeth. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11:00am until funeral service time of 12:00pm. The family would like to thank Old Jefferson Community Care Center and Hospice for the care that was given to Ms. Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Service of East Baton Rouge or your local chapter.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
