Dorothy Simmons Gray, 88, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on March 21, 2019 at her residence, Evergreen Oaks, in Chatawa, MS. A graveside service will be held Sunday March 24, 2019 at 3:00 PM in Dickey Family Cemetery in Chatawa. Rev. Vic McInnis will officiate. Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Our Redeemer in Magnolia. She loved spending time with her family and friends, shopping, a yard full of beautiful flowers and birds, a lifetime of renovating her family home, and in later life, traveling the world. Some of her favorite things were fresh vegetables, tomatoes, and chocolate. Dorothy graduated from St. Mary of the Pines Academy in Chatawa and attended Southeastern Louisiana University, where she met the love of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Lee Simmons and Bonnie Dickey Simmons, and her husband, Huey Pierce Gray. She is survived by one son, Mike Gray (Angel), two daughters, Rannah Gray and Abby Gray Stonerock (Kurt), one granddaughter, Melissa Gray Tom (Sammy), three great-grandchildren, Katherine Gray Tom, Madelyn Scott Tom and Samuel Hawk Tom. Pallbearers will be Mike Gray, Kurt Stonerock, Daniel Brockhoeft, Sammy Tom, David McKinney and Ernest Carter. Floral arrangements may be sent to Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb, MS. Donations may be made to the Church of Mediator-Redeemer, P.O. Box 1001 McComb, MS 39652. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019

