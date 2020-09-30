1/
Dorothy Soignet Jewett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Soignet Jewett passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ned; children, Michelle Sharkey (John) and Mark Jewett (Leah); grandchildren, Sarah Sharkey Wright (Ethan), Emily Rose Sharkey (Mitch, fiancé), John Ryan Sharkey and Benjamin Gregory Jewett; and sister, Harriet Soignet. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, LeeRoy and Dorothy Braud Soignet. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Clarity Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Greenoaks handled arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved