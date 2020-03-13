Dorothy T. James was born on August 25, 1937 in Slaughter La to Savannah Williams and Emmitt Taylor, Sunset on March 8, 2020. Dorothy was an residence of Baton Rouge, La. She was baptized and accepted the Most High at an early age. Dorothy worked for a loving family Mrs. Estelle Holliday whom she considered her own adopted family. They loved her as she unconditionally loved them. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons Darin James Sr. and Jessie (Tina) James, seven grandsons Tarvaras Brown, Darin James Jr, Frank James Jr, Jy James, Aaron Berry, Quieten Landry, & Jeremy James. Four grand daugthers Tracy Walker, Whittney Berry, Tiffany & Megan Watson. Sisters; Barbara Pate, Priscilla Clark, Olivia Torbert, Della Marshall, Mary Kemp. One brother Benjamin Williams, and a host of great grandchildren, host of family and friends. Proceeded in death by; (father) Emmitt Taylor, (mother) Savannah Williams, sons Wilbert James Jr & Frank James Sr. Visiting Saturday, March 14, 2020 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Religious Service at 2:00 pm at Hall Davis and son, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, La. 70875. Interment Hope Cemetery, Baton Rouge, La. Professional Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020