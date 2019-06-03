On March 25, 1932, in Natchez, Mississippi, Dorothy Theresa was welcomed into the world by her parents, Lucille and Leonard Fleming, Sr. Surrounded by her loving family, she passed away, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet. She was a devoted elementary school teacher of 38 years with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. She was a devout Catholic and charter member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Harold J. Christopher; two daughters, Rosalyn Christopher and Michelle Christopher (Baron Bell); three grandsons, Christopher Howard, Justus Christopher, and Malik Bell; one granddaughter, Hayley Howard; one great-grandson, Sebastian; two sisters, Geraldine F. Floyd of Natchez, Mississippi, and Lucille F. Brown (Jacques) of Baton Rouge; two sisters-in-law, Mary R. Fleming and Audrey Christopher of Baton Rouge; special friend, Leanna McCoy; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Waiting for Dorothy at the Rainbow Bridge will be a host of beloved pets, in particular, Lola and Lizzie. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 3912 Gus Young Avenue, followed by the Rosary at 10:30 am. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. Interment is at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 6, 2019