Dorothy "Dot" Thibodeaux, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Lane Regional Medical Center. She was 82 years old. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her son, Jimmy Thibodeaux and wife Geralyn; her grandson she raised, Travis Thibodeaux and wife Jennifer, her sister, Berna Richard and numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren, and special friends, Kathy Coleman and Ms. Ethel. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs, on Friday, June 28, 2019 beginning at 11:00am. Celebration of Life Service will be at 2:00pm. Burial Will Follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. She was preceded in death by her husband, Filton Joseph Thibodeaux, and children; Terry, Renee` and Scotty Thibodeaux and grandson, Joshua Thibodeaux. Pallbearers will be; Dylan Thibodeaux, Ethan Thibodeaux, J-J Richard, George Scott, Richard Scott, and Ryan Price. Caden Thibodeaux will serve as honorary pallbearer. She was a cofounder of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, and a recipient of the Silver Magnolia and Angel Award. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to offset expenses. Please visit www.sealefuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019