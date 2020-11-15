A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Dorothy "Ms. Dot" Tschirn Caballero on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 11:00 am at Assumption Catholic Church in Plattenville, LA. Burial will follow at Ascension Catholic Church in Donaldsonville, LA. Ms. Dot passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 97. Ms. Dot's family and her faith were at the center of her life. In her early years, she was voted wittiest, prettiest and most talented at Belle Rose High School. In her spare time Ms. Dot enjoyed playing Bridge and bird watching. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Caballero; sons, Chris Caballero and wife Dawn, E.J. Caballero; grandchildren, Katherine Byers and husband Jeff, Yaffa Niemczura, C.J.Caballero, Charles Caballero, Elana Lee and great-grandchild, Ayden Byers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Caballero, Sr.; daughter, Diane Howard and parents, Charles and Sidonia Tschirn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ms. Dot's honor to the society of St. Vincent de Paul (P.O. Box 129, Baton Rouge, LA, 70821.) The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of the Lake Ascension ICU for the care they provided and to Ms. Carolyn Landry who took such extraordinary care of Ms. Dot for many months. Ourso Funeral Home of Donaldsonville is in charge of arrangements.

