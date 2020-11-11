1/1
Dorothy Washington
1936 - 2020
Dorothy Washington, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went to her eternal home on Sunday November 8, 2020. She was Born on December 18, 1936. She will be missed by all whom knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Richardson Funeral Home located at 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, LA. 70722, on Friday, November 13, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Home going service will be held at St. Peter United Methodist Church located at 10087 St. Peter lane, Clinton LA. 70722 conducted by Rev. Clark L. Clark.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
