Dorothy Yvonne Nelson, affectionately known as Yvonne, Mom and Mimi, peacefully entered into eternal life early on the morning of Thursday November 5, surrounded by her loving children and caregiver, Charlett. Our Mom, our Mimi, lived her entire life for family and for God. She was a model of endurance, absolute courage, and a genuine lighthearted approach to life. She gave witness to her faith by her involvement for so many years in Our Lady of Mercy Parish as a member of the choir, her support of all of her children in games, recitals, moments of achievement and moments of challenge, as a grandmother who remembered every grandchild on their every birthday and holiday, every anniversary, and as the best Mom any child could ever have. Along with her husband, Caye, Jr., they raised, educated, loved, and provided for 7 children, all of whom today attribute their successes in life to their parents. To say that Mimi was an avid LSU Tiger fan would be an understatement. It was tradition, for example, that, whenever the LSU Tigers Football Team would score, she or someone would run out of the house into the street and ring a hand-held brass bell loud enough for the whole neighborhood to hear. Eventually, that bell was replaced with a large, iron bell, painted purple and gold, mounted just outside the back door. This tradition lives on, however, as not too many years ago, she gave, as her annual Christmas gift to her daughters and daughter-in-law, their own hand-held large brass school bell. Truly, both her and her love for the Purple and Gold, live on through her children and grandchildren. Yvonne was born on January 5, 1937 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was one of five children of Stanley Heine and Mary Anna Babin. She attended St. Joseph Academy in Baton Rouge and graduated from there in 1955. She went on to attend and complete college at Louisiana State University where she met her husband, Caye A. Nelson, Jr. They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on September 16, 1961. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty years, Caye Jr., her parents, Stanley and (Mary) Anna Heine, her brother, Stanley Heine, Jr. (Genevieve), sisters, Annabelle Ramirez (Maurice), Shirley Gallo (Sam), Yvette Stoetzner (Donald), nephew, Richard Heine, and granddaughter, Katherine Audiffred. Mimi's love for the holidays and numerous other family traditions will live on in our hearts and our annual celebrations forever. Whether it was the special, homecooked selection for your birthday meal, the careful attention to detail when decorating for every, and we mean, every holiday, our traditional meals for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, or Sunday dinner and Friday afternoon coffee after school, Yvonne mother truly gave her life nourishing her children and all those she knew with her love and sacrificial spirit. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday November 10 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, located at 445 Marquette Avenue, the corner of Government Street and Marquette Avenue, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with her son, Fr. Trey Nelson, pastor of St. Jude Catholic Church, as celebrant and homilist. Pallbearers will be Timothy Nelson, Stephen and Matthew Herrera, Michael DeSoto, Brandon Didier, Bruce Wallbillich, Jason Becnel, and Derrick Williams. Readers will be Nelson and John Daly, nephews. Cross-bearer will be Brendan "Bobo" Becnel, grandson. The pall will be placed by Mimi's seven granddaughters: Ashley (Nelson) Williams and Amanda Nelson, Anna Herrera, Emily and Sydney DeSoto, Mary Katherine and Sarah Audiffred, and Aubrey Becnel, and grandson, Ryan Didier. Our family expresses our deepest thanks to her caregivers, Charlett Cockerham and Pat Tate, the good people of New Century Hospice, and Dr Brad Gaspard. Yvonne is survived by her 7 children, Fr. Trey Nelson, Timothy Nelson (Sheila Williams), Tara Herrera (Esteban), Tonya DeSoto (Mark), Tracy Audiffred (Glenn), Tyleen Didier (John), and Talissa Becnel (former spouse, Jason); by 15 grandchildren: Stephen, Matthew, and Anna Herrera; Ashley (Nelson) Williams (Derrick), Timothy, and Amanda Nelson; Michael, Emily and Sydney DeSoto; Mary Katherine and Sarah Audiffred; Brandon and Ryan Didier; and Aubrey and Brendan "Bobo" Becnel and one great-grandchild, Adeline Williams. Those attending the Mass of Christian Burial are kindly asked to wear a face-mask or other appropriate face covering. Burial will take place immediately following at St. George Catholic Cemetery, located at 7808 St. George Drive in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Yvonne's children would like to express our heartfelt thanks also to our faith, education, and work communities, especially the parishioners, faculties, personnel, and students of St. Jude, Most Blessed Sacrament, and Our Lady of Mercy Parishes and Schools. There are two ways to end this: our Friday afternoon coffees will never be the same; and, oh yeah, "GEAUX TIGERS!"