Dorseline Harris, a lifelong resident of New Roads, passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the age of 70 at Lake View Manor Nursing Home. Visiting Monday May 27, 2019 9:00am until 10:00am at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, La Pastor Carl Terrance. Interment in St Augustine Catholic Cemetery New Roads She is survived by brother Leonard (Cabrini) Harris, sister Francis Brown, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Service Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 27, 2019