|
|
On February 5th, 2020, Dorsey C. Martin III, 68, of Baton Rouge passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorsey C. Martin Jr. and Bernadine Martin and nephew Zachary Martin. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Cynthia Brown Martin; daughter Ashley Martin Lea and son in law Ryan Lea; his son Beau Dorsey Martin and wife Laurie Pierce Martin; his four grandsons Harrison, Hudson, Anderson, and Pierce; his brothers Benjamin Daigle Martin and wife Vicky Martin, Charles Bryan Martin and wife Gemma. Dorsey was born on November 9th 1951 in Lafayette, LA. He grew up in Crowley along with his two brothers. Dorsey (Trey) earned two degrees from LSU, undergraduate in 1973 and a juris doctorate in 1977 and practiced law in Baton Rouge for 42 years, most recently at Atkinson and Martin. Dorsey was a devoted father and husband. The definition of a family man, Dorsey was a loving husband father and grandfather. He was always selfless and generous in everything he did. He enjoyed spending time with his family in Pensacola Beach. He always gave back to his community and was active in both the Boy Scouts of America and Kiwanis Club. He was a long time parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Visitation will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Saturday February 8th from 9-11 am with a funeral mass to follow from 11am-noon.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020