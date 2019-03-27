Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Dortha Marie Victorian-Hawkins a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend departed this life at 6:07a.m., Wednesday, March 14, 2019, at the age of 92. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of New Roads. Mrs. Hawkins was born on May 14,1926. to the union of Clement and Matilda Seraphine Victorian. Visiting at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday March 30, from 8 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m., conducted by Pastor Father Richard Andrus, S.V.D. A private family burial service is scheduled for Monday April 1, at 1:00 p.m. at Port Hudson National Cemetery. She was a founding member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She was married to the late Richard McKinley Hawkins Sr, and had eight children. She will be greatly missed and many memories cherished by her three sons, Richard McKinley Hawkins Jr. (Jackie) Baton Rouge, La., Ralph Claude Victorin, Los Angeles, CA., Darrell Wayne Victorin (Tara) Baton Rouge, La., four daughters, Carlin Ann Roberson (Alan) Los Angeles CA., Patricia Jane Victorian, Los Angeles, CA., Debra Theresa McGhee (Louis) Baton Rouge, La., Elaine Marie Joshua (Quinton) Baton Rouge, La., She has 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; a devoted sister-in-law Amanda Victorian, New Roads, La., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter Margaret Mae Hawkins-Kemp, two grandchildren, Adrian D Victorin, Darrell W Victorin Jr., four great-grandchildren, D'Andre K Dyson, Victoria E Dyson, Jermiah A Kemp, Kensley Victorin, five brothers, Forrest, Frederick, Houston, Norman, and Wilson Victorian, two sisters, Georgia Guerin, and Theresa Hawkins. A special thanks to everyone whose love, compassion, and support has meant so much to us during her journey.

