Pastor Doubrell Michael Lange, Sr., Our beloved husband, father, and friend peacefully passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home in Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his wife Ivory; his 5 children; and his 8 grandchildren. Service will be officiated by Reverend Dr. Bartholomew M. Riggins. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Repast will be at Resthaven Funeral Home following the burial.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019