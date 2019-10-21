The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doubrell Lange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor Doubrell Michael Lange Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor Doubrell Michael Lange Sr. Obituary
Pastor Doubrell Michael Lange, Sr., Our beloved husband, father, and friend peacefully passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home in Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his wife Ivory; his 5 children; and his 8 grandchildren. Service will be officiated by Reverend Dr. Bartholomew M. Riggins. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Repast will be at Resthaven Funeral Home following the burial.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doubrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now