Rev. Doug Verbois finished his race and went to his eternal home on Monday, June 22, 2020. Doug was both a native and resident of Baton Rouge and a 1965 graduate of Istrouma High School. He spent his youth swimming and diving at Howell Park and playing on his high school basketball team. Doug's call to the ministry was an answer to his maternal grandmother's prayer that one of her three children would be called to ministry. While none of her children went into ministry, Doug was one of three grandsons who did. Blessed with a beautiful singing voice, Doug began singing solos and duets at his home church, Weller Avenue Baptist. During his college years, Doug was a member of the We Three Kings, a gospel trio, who performed at churches throughout the South. Doug served as Minister of Music at Stevendale Baptist Church in Baton Rouge and then at Woodlawn Baptist Church and Word of Life in Shreveport. After being led to pastor, Doug established and led his own church, Powerhouse Christian Fellowship, for eighteen years in Bossier City. Doug went on several mission trips during his time in north Louisiana. After the death of his first wife, Doug became a single parent raising his three teenage children, who today serve in various forms of ministry. As a parent and friend, he was always there for his children in every season of their life. Later Doug returned home to Baton Rouge to help take care of his father. While attending a gospel music concert at Istrouma Baptist Church with his father, Doug met and later married his second wife. Doug reached many people through music, teaching, preaching, coaching, counseling, and just walking along side as a friend. Doug will be remembered for his good looks and sense of humor but most importantly for his words of wisdom. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patty Shirley of Baton Rouge; his three children, Dara Rials and husband, David of Lake Charles, Farrel Verbois and wife, Mary Lou of Shreveport, and Alina Verbois of Lake Charles; his sister, Saundra Comeaux and husband Chuck of Central and his brother Gary Verbois and wife, Frances of Tucson, Arizona; his four grandchildren, Max and MiraBella Rials and Millie and baby Guy Verbois due in August; children of our second family: Elizabeth and Michael Osorio; two aunts, Annie Laurie "Sis" LeBlanc of Greenwell Springs and Gwen Verbois of Gonzales; sister-in-law, Melinda Purcell of Shreveport; five nephews and a niece; and numerous cousins. Doug was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Purcell and his parents George and Sammie Verbois. The family has been very blessed and are grateful to our Istrouma Baptist Church friends who prepared weekly meals for the family for over two years. Also, we are grateful to Doug's care givers, Sheila Hebert, Topeka Antoine and Sabrina Abraham for the love and tender care they gave not only to Doug but also the whole family. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd on Thursday, June 25, from 10am until the funeral service at 2pm, conducted by his cousin, Rev. Mike Parker. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Please visit www.rabenhorst.com to express online condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to either: Mission Ministries at Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or to Mission Ministries at Life United Church, 4425 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA 71109.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.