Douglas "Tokey" Adkins, 83, of Baton Rouge passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Mr. Adkins was a former employee of Nichols Construction and the Teamsters Union Local #5. He was preceded in death by his father, J.B. Adkins; mother, Essie Langley; grandson, James Travis Adkins and step-son, Randy Harris. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Adkins; three children, Leonard Adkins, Wendall Shane Adkins and Angie Johnson and her husband, Charlie; three step-children, Don C. Harris, Debra Casey and her husband, Bruce and Kevin Harris; 17 grandchidren; 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Adkins and numerous other family members. Visitation will be from 10:00am to 2:00pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Services will be at 2:00pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Greenaoks Funeral Home with Rev. Daryl Purpera officiating.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020