Sacman, a beloved brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at age 63. He loved watching LSU, Saints, St. John Eagles and Plaquemine High sports. He is survived by his brother, Eugene Simpson and wife Catherine; sisters, Nita Kay Roucher and husband Rusty and Jill Farr; sister in law, Frances Simpson; his Boudreaux family, Darrell and Jane, Boonie and Stephanie, Lisa, Rhonda and Timmy Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Harry and Juanita Simpson; brother, Robert "Bro" Simpson; and sister, Harriet Mitchell. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine, on Wednesday, March 27 from 5 to 9pm and at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine, on Thursday, March 28 from 8am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Pallbearers are Brandon White, Andrew Simpson, Josh Simpson, Jason Farr, Kade Boudreaux, TJ Martinez and Stephen Orcino. Honorary pallbearer is Darrell Boudreaux. Dougie wasn't a fancy man and would want everyone to dress comfortably, including LSU, Saints, Green Devil or War Eagle attire. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John School. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019