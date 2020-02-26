Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Antonio "Doug" Ratliff. View Sign Service Information Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas "Doug" Antonio Ratliff, 47, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Forest Park, GA. Doug was born November 18, 1972 in Monroe, LA. He was a graduate of Rayville High School. He attended Louisiana State University before enlisting in the United States Navy. Doug dedicated his life to Christ. He became a member of Bethany Church where he completed the School of Leader's and School and Teacher's ministry curriculum. He was a devoted small group leader. Doug was dedicated and faithful. He served at multiple services every week without exception. He utilized the Servant Leadership model while employed at Aaron's Sales and Leasing in Georgia where he was a successful and respected Regional Troubleshooter and General Manager. Doug is survived by his wife, Tina Davis Ratliff; father, Robert James (Catherine); sister, Della Rogers (Johnny), Amelia Ratliff and Shalonda Hopkins (Donald); brothers, Edward Ratliff (Ruby), Eugene Ratliff, Jr. (Sandra), Gary Ratliff and Roderick James (Maggie); and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Jean Ratliff; maternal grandparents, Richard and Naomi Foy; paternal grandparents, Olies and Gertrude James. Visitation Saturday, February 29, 2020, 9:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am, Bethany Church, 13855 Plank Rd., Baker, LA. Pastor Garlin Mizell officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.

