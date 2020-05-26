Douglas Daniel Templet, 71, a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Pierre Part, LA, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Douglas leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 48 years, Connie Dugas Templet; two children, Penny Lynn Templet and Danny Daniel Templet and wife, Jennifer "Jenny"; two grandchildren, Noah and Joshua Templet; mother, Hilda Landry Templet; two brothers, Kenneth Templet (Jeanie) and Mark Templet (Linda). He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jenny Lynn Templet; father, Wildy Templet and father-in-law, Lloyd Dugas Sr. Due to current circumstances the services for Douglas will be private. Pallbearers will be: Kenneth "Kenno" Templet, Danny Templet, Noah Templet, Joshua Templet, Keith Dugas, Dennis Dugas, Mark Templet and Kenneth Templet Sr. The family would like to thank Cardinal Hospice and his special caretaker, Jo Heard. Any donations can be made to McMains Children's Developmental Center or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 26 to May 27, 2020.