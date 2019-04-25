Doug was born in Valverda Plantation house and raised at Woodley Plantation. He passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at The Louisiana War Veteran's Home in Jackson, La. at 7:22 pm. after living through the effects of dementia. He was 87, a U.S. Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and was a retired farmer. He was a longtime member and past president of Farm Bureau. He is survived by his daughters, Terri Talbot, Jamie Peers; sons, Craig Talbot (Yvonne), Scott Talbot (Debra); grandchildren, Corey Nick, William Watts, Danielle Talbot Stapp, Cole Peers, Jake Peers, Justin Talbot, Jordan Talbot and Shelby Talbot Parker; great grandchildren, Scottie Stapp, Lila Stapp, John Barrett, Eleanor and Fletcher Talbot, Ashley and Caleb Mayeux, Paige Spillman, Dylan Mcraney and Estelle Parker. He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Vera Metrejean Talbot; parents, Caddie and Louisiane Burns Talbot; six sisters and four brothers. A visitation will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Entombment will follow at the church mausoleum. Pallbearers will be his family. Memorial donations may be made to the or to M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston. Special thanks to his personal caregivers at home and also to his caregivers and the Louisiana War Veteran's Home.