Douglas Jason Glass, 36, of Osyka, passed away, Friday, August 16, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in St. Helena Parish. Visitation is Monday at Line Creek Baptist Church, 78659 LA-1053, Kentwood, LA 70444 from 5 PM until 8 PM and Tuesday from 9 AM until services at 11 AM with Bro. Justin Craft officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Full Active Duty Fire Department Honors. Share condolences and memories at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019