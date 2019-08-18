Douglas Jason Glass

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Line Creek Baptist Church
Kentwood, LA
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Line Creek Baptist Church
Kentwood, LA
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Line Creek Baptist Church
Kentwood, LA
Obituary
Douglas Jason Glass, 36, of Osyka, passed away, Friday, August 16, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in St. Helena Parish. Visitation is Monday at Line Creek Baptist Church, 78659 LA-1053, Kentwood, LA 70444 from 5 PM until 8 PM and Tuesday from 9 AM until services at 11 AM with Bro. Justin Craft officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Full Active Duty Fire Department Honors. Share condolences and memories at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019
