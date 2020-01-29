Douglas Loflin, 77, of Holden, LA, passed away at his home Friday, January 24th, 2020. He was born in Thibodaux, Louisiana on April 10th, 1942. He was a graduate of Istrouma High and retired from the Louisiana State Library. He had resided in Holden for many years and was a member of the Holden Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading a good book in his chair, and loved animals. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Minnie B. and Waddell H. Loflin; sisters, Kathryn Loflin Jackson, Betty Jo Loflin and Diane Loflin Tinsley; and brothers, Daniel and Grady Loflin. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Gwendolyn Cannon Loflin; Son and daughter-in-law, Marc and Dawn Aydell; sister, Jean Hebert and husband Shelby; brother, Leeroy Loflin and wife Billie; and two granddaughters, Gabrielle Lucia and Claire Aydell. Visitation will be held at Holden Baptist Church on Saturday, February 1st, from 10:00 AM -12:00 PM with services beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Courtney Cemetery.