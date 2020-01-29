Douglas Loflin (1942 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holden Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Holden Baptist Church
Obituary
Douglas Loflin, 77, of Holden, LA, passed away at his home Friday, January 24th, 2020. He was born in Thibodaux, Louisiana on April 10th, 1942. He was a graduate of Istrouma High and retired from the Louisiana State Library. He had resided in Holden for many years and was a member of the Holden Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading a good book in his chair, and loved animals. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Minnie B. and Waddell H. Loflin; sisters, Kathryn Loflin Jackson, Betty Jo Loflin and Diane Loflin Tinsley; and brothers, Daniel and Grady Loflin. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Gwendolyn Cannon Loflin; Son and daughter-in-law, Marc and Dawn Aydell; sister, Jean Hebert and husband Shelby; brother, Leeroy Loflin and wife Billie; and two granddaughters, Gabrielle Lucia and Claire Aydell. Visitation will be held at Holden Baptist Church on Saturday, February 1st, from 10:00 AM -12:00 PM with services beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Courtney Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020
