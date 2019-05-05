Douglas M. Gonzales passed away peacefully at his residence Sunday morning, May 5, 2019. He was 77 years old. He was a resident and native of Plaquemine. He retired from the oil field. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Tuesday May 7, 2019 from 8:30 am until 11 am. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 am at the funeral home with interment to follow at Grace Memorial Park. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years: Sarah May Franklin Gonzales; a daughter: Suzi Gonzales Fort; a son: Douglas Macarthur Gonzales, Jr.; 3 sisters: Ruthie Landry and husband Robbie, Katie Landry and husband George, Gayle Ostergreen and husband Skip; 2 brothers: Peter "Pops" Gonzales, Jr. and wife Mary Kay, Donald "Donnie" Gonzales and wife Judy; 4 grandchildren: Sarah Elizabeth "Beth" Gonzales and wife Danielle, Hayley Quatrevingt and husband Calvin Ford, Alexander "Alex" Fort and Jaliscia Jackson, Jacob Fort; 3 great-grandchildren: Peyton and Bayli Quatrevingt and Ezra Fort; Aunt: Vivian Gonzales Tullier; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: Peter and Rose Estelle Brown Gonzales; sister: Ramona Franklin; brother: Richard "Dickie" Gonzales. Pallbearers will be Donnie Gonzales, Mike Little, William Franklin, Jack Franklin, Robbie Landry, Dustin Hebert, Alex and Jacob Fort. Honorary Pallbearer will be: Peter "Pops" Gonzales, Jr., George Landry, Gene Franklin and Peyton Quatrevingt. He enjoyed cooking, vacationing in the Smokey Mountains, going on cruises, and the family reunions in October. When he made homemade yeast rolls he had a lot of company. He loved Alabama Football. He was a member of the Plaquemine Boxing Team from 1st grade until it ended in 1955. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine, in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 7, 2019