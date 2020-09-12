1/1
Douglas McArthur Rider
1942 - 2020
Isaiah 6:8 "Also I heard the voice of the Lord, Saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then Said I, Here am I; send me." 2 Timothy 4:6-7 "For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." Douglas McArthur Rider, a pastor and missionary for over 42 years also a U.S. Veteran has gone home to be with our Lord on September 11, 2020, at the age of 78. Douglas was born May 3, 1942, in Lepanto, Arkansas to the late Mary Marie Brewer Rider and the late Daniel Boone Rider. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 51 years, Sandra Rider; daughters: Lona Simoneaux (Brent) Lenee Rider and LaRita Rider, sons: Prentice "Buddy" Massey (Jeannine) Micha Rider (Cathy); two sisters, Louise Rider and Margaret Rider; three brothers: Charles Rider, George Rider and Jimmy Rider. Thirteen grandchildren: Blake Simoneaux (Anna), Eric Simoneaux (Kristin), Baylen Fontenot (Jenna), Madison Simoneaux, Raynah Massey, Seth Massey, Natalie Rider, Kristin Rider, Hunter Rider, Peyton Rider, Skye Wilson, Sage Wilson, Tyler Rider, three great grandchildren: Joey Simoneaux, Jonathan Simoneaux, and Maria Simoneaux and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Fundamental Baptist Church, 24240 Frost Rd., Livingston, LA. 70754 on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 5 pm until 8 pm. Visitation resumes at Fundamental Baptist Church, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9 am until Celebration of Life Service at 11 am. Services will be livestreamed on Facebook at Fundamental LIVE, conducted by Pastor Rusty Silvertooth and Pastor Keith Thibo. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Prentice Massey, Seth Massey, Tyler Rider, Micha Rider, Hunter Rider, Brent Simoneaux and Baylen Fontenot. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Garland Rider, Jean Rider, Benjamin Rider and James "JD" Rider; two sisters, Juanita Rider and Mettie Rider Copes and one son, Mark Douglas Rider. A special thanks to New Centry Hospice and Always Best Care. In Lou of flowers donations may be made to: Light in the 1040 Window P.O. Box 13 Mt. Pleasant, AR 72561. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Fundamental Baptist Church
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Fundamental Baptist Church
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Fundamental Baptist Church
