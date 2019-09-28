Douglas Neil Chatelain Sr., age 72 of Maurepas, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge with his family by his side. He was born on Monday, November 4, 1946, in Independence, Louisiana, to Thomas Robert and Loney Lewis Chatelain. Douglas enjoyed life and loved to go dancing, hunting, listening to local bands, working in the yard and tinkering around in his shed, but he especially loved spending time with his family. Douglas is survived by his daughter, Sindy Sturges and her husband Denney, his son, Douglas N. Chatelain Jr. and his wife Maydel, his grandchildren, Peyten Sturges, Presten Sturges, Piersten Sturges, Pyper Sturges, Madeline Schexnayder and Alan Schexnayder, his sister, Joan Fabre, also, many nieces, nephews and close friends. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Robert and Loney Lewis Chatelain, his wife, Frances Marie Chatelain, and his brother, Gregory Chatelain. A Visitation for Douglas will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Ponchatoula. A Funeral Service Celebrating Douglas' life will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Maurepas Cemetery in Maurepas. Douglas' guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019