Douglas Reginald Williams entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2019 at the age of 41. Survived by his wife, Yolanda Williams. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, October 12, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, The Way of Holiness Church, 2855 Hwy. 952, Jackson, LA. Bishop Willard F. Nixon Sr. officiating. Interment MPC Public Cemetery, Ethel, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019