Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
religious service
The Way of Holiness Church, 2855 Hwy. 952
Jackson, LA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Way of Holiness Church
2855 Hwy. 952
Jackson, LA
View Map
Obituary
Douglas Reginald Williams entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2019 at the age of 41. Survived by his wife, Yolanda Williams. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, October 12, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, The Way of Holiness Church, 2855 Hwy. 952, Jackson, LA. Bishop Willard F. Nixon Sr. officiating. Interment MPC Public Cemetery, Ethel, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019
