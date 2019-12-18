Douglas Warren Stewart Jr., "Doug", 80, a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was proud to have served as a member of the United States Coast Guard for over 28 years. There will be a visitation at the Pride Ward Mormon Church on Milldale Road in Pride, LA on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5pm until 9pm and then on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9am until funeral services at 11am, conducted by Bishop Joshua Roy. Burial will be in the church cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Myrna Parrish Stewart; two daughters, Sarah Stewart Lavender and husband Jason Lavender of Slidell, LA; Christine Hallman of Picayune, MS; three sons, Lance Stewart and wife Cyndi Stewart of Corydon, IN; Kelly Steward of Clarksville, IN; Brian Stewart of Slidell, LA; four step-children: Clint Parrish and wife Lisa; Clayton Parrish and wife Tammy; Courtney Parrish; and Paula Davis; one sister, Sharon Wilkerson of Seminole, FL; one brother, Terry Stewart of Lake Alfred, FL; 29 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Stewart Sr. and Margaret Stewart; twin brothers, Ronnie and Charlie Stewart, daughter Debbie Stewart, and step-son Troy Jahn. Pallbearers will be Devon Jahn, Kanon Stewart, Kelly Stewart, Matt Ladner, Jerrick Lavender, and Brian Stewart. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Penilla and William Townsend. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019