Douglas Wayne Morgan

Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Baton Rouge
5262 Prescott Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Baton Rouge
5262 Prescott Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Douglas Wayne Morgan entered into eternal rest on November 2, 2019. Survived by his wife, Georgia Bailey Morgan and his loving family. Visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 5262 Prescott Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Freddie Williams, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
