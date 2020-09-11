Douglas Westley Partin, 90, passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020 at the War Veterans Home in Jackson, LA. He was born April 17, 1930 in the Buffalo Community of Wilkinson County in Mississippi. He served in the Army Air Corp in World War ll and Korea. In following years, he was a Teamster Business Agent for Local #5 in Baton Rouge, La. He is survived by his wife, Sandra McCraine Partin of Zachary, La.; two sons Douglas W. Partin, Jr. and wife Melinda, and Earnest Willie Partin; one daughter, Beverly Armand; two step-sons, Berch Wilbert, lll and Brem Wilbert, six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Grady Partin and Bessie Mathis Partin, and one son Donald Edward Partin. Visitation will be Monday September 14, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS., from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Rusty Bowser. Graveside services will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, make donations to the veteran services of your choice. Due to the Covid-19, we request that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the building. If you have one or more of the symptoms, or just feel bad, we respectfully ask you not to attend the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store