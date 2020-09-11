1/
Douglas Westley Partin
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Westley Partin, 90, passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020 at the War Veterans Home in Jackson, LA. He was born April 17, 1930 in the Buffalo Community of Wilkinson County in Mississippi. He served in the Army Air Corp in World War ll and Korea. In following years, he was a Teamster Business Agent for Local #5 in Baton Rouge, La. He is survived by his wife, Sandra McCraine Partin of Zachary, La.; two sons Douglas W. Partin, Jr. and wife Melinda, and Earnest Willie Partin; one daughter, Beverly Armand; two step-sons, Berch Wilbert, lll and Brem Wilbert, six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Grady Partin and Bessie Mathis Partin, and one son Donald Edward Partin. Visitation will be Monday September 14, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS., from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Rusty Bowser. Graveside services will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, make donations to the veteran services of your choice. Due to the Covid-19, we request that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the building. If you have one or more of the symptoms, or just feel bad, we respectfully ask you not to attend the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
901 Hwy 24
Gloster, MS 39638
(601) 225-4201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved