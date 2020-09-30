Douglass Paul, a native of Livingston, Texas and a resident of Baton Rouge, she passed away at her home on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the age of 87. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Paul; a son, Roy Paul; and grandchildren, Emily Dunn and Elvis Dunn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Blondell Fawbush; a brother, Frank Fawbush; and a daughter, Leslie Dunn. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Boulevard, on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 5 pm until 8 pm, and will resume at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 am until service at 10 am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store