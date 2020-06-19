Dowling 'Pokey' Wyre
Dowling "Pokey" Wyre A native of Greensburg, La and a resident of Baton Rouge, La, Dowling, an auto mechanic , passed away on June 16, 2020 at The Butterfly Wing, at the age of 54. Viewing Saturday, June, 20, 2020, 12-1:30p.m., Private funeral service at 1:30 p.m., Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, La. Survivors include his mother, Albertha Wyre, Greensburg, La, daughters, Markella Wyre, Baker, La, Anastacey Wyre, Zachary, La, two sons, Dowlin Williams, Baton Rouge, La, Jonathan Thomas, Houston, Texas, 6 grandchildren, one nephew, Jireh Wyre, one niece, Maranda Wyre, one Uncle Frank Wyre, Clinton, La, two aunts, Rosie Wyre, Baton Rouge, La, Clementine W. Johnson (Allen) Zachary, La., one great aunt, Geraldine Hitchens, Amite, La and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by brother, Marverick Wyre, sister, Annette Odom, maternal grandparents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Viewing
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
JUN
20
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
