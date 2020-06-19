Dowling "Pokey" Wyre A native of Greensburg, La and a resident of Baton Rouge, La, Dowling, an auto mechanic , passed away on June 16, 2020 at The Butterfly Wing, at the age of 54. Viewing Saturday, June, 20, 2020, 12-1:30p.m., Private funeral service at 1:30 p.m., Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, La. Survivors include his mother, Albertha Wyre, Greensburg, La, daughters, Markella Wyre, Baker, La, Anastacey Wyre, Zachary, La, two sons, Dowlin Williams, Baton Rouge, La, Jonathan Thomas, Houston, Texas, 6 grandchildren, one nephew, Jireh Wyre, one niece, Maranda Wyre, one Uncle Frank Wyre, Clinton, La, two aunts, Rosie Wyre, Baton Rouge, La, Clementine W. Johnson (Allen) Zachary, La., one great aunt, Geraldine Hitchens, Amite, La and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by brother, Marverick Wyre, sister, Annette Odom, maternal grandparents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

