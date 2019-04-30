The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Doylene Wilson

Doylene Wilson Obituary
Doylene Wilson, age 78, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on April 29, 2019. Doylene is survived by her beloved husband, Glenn Wilson; sons, Steven Wilson and wife Sandy, Brent Wilson and wife Teresa; daughter, Donis Wolf and husband Josh; grandchildren, Derek Wilson and wife Jayla, Shane Mouton and wife Tiffany, Rachelle Foster and husband Chris, Dylan Wilson, Julia Wilson; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Foster, Malory Foster, Rylan Foster, Noah Foster, Isacc Foster, Cecilia Foster, Alexis Mouton, Lily Mouton, Bryce Wilson, one great-grandchild on the way, Camilla Wilson, her brother, David Nolan and wife Matilda and sister-in-law, Barbara Nolan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Mae Nolan; brother, Ronald Nolan; and great-granddaughter, Kellie Mouton. Visiting hours will take place at Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge, La, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and will continue on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 9:00am until services at 11:00am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019
