Drury Linfield "Lin" Snyder, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in Baton Rouge, was a resident of Clinton, Louisiana, and was a retired member of Local 198. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Lipscomb Snyder, 2 daughters, Valarie Lucas (Roger) and Brigette Graves; 2 sons, Mark Snyder (Karen) and Joseph Snyder (Debra); 1 sister, Mildred Threeton; 2 brothers, Alton Snyder (Sharon) and David Snyder; and 2 grandchildren, Cory Graves (Mike Hutchinson Graves) and Aaron Landry, PHD (fiancé, Pini Perera, PHD). He is preceded by his parents, D.L. Snyder, Sr. and Effie Lambert Snyder; his son in law, Johnny Graves and grandson, Cody Graves. He had a strong work ethic, and took pride in hard work and doing a job well. He never met a stranger and befriended any he came in contact with. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and photography. He loved a good meal, but most of all, he loved his family. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020