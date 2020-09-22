Dua "Adam" Denais went to his Heavenly Father on September 20, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1937, in Kaplan LA. He was preceded in death by his parents Leode and Ruby Denais and brother Donald Denais. He is survived by his wife Linda Lasseigne, sisters Carol Touchet and Susan Matte, brother Gerald Denais, step son Troy Pruett and wife Ann, step daughter Sherry Williams and husband Bill, step son Robert Williams, step son Vernon Lasseigne and wife Candy, and step son John Allen Stewart. He served his country in the United States Navy. He was retired from the Xerox Corporation. He enjoyed golf and cooking. He will be missed by all who knew him.

