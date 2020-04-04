Duaine Thurman Evans, a gentle, kind man with a good sense of humor, went to his heavenly home from the The Crossing, on March 30, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born on November 23, 1927, in Independence, LA. After graduating from Independence High School, he entered LSU and graduated in Electrical Engineering. Later, he earned a degree in Traffic Engineering from Yale University. He was a resident of Baton Rouge most of his adult life. For several years, he was City Parish Traffic Engineer for the city of Baton Rouge before becoming self-employed as a consultant in Traffic Engineering. He was a member of the Institute of Traffic Engineers. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling and genealogy. Most of all he loved the Lord and was a member of Jefferson Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Leaving behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Dallas Evans; daughter, Jana Evans Roubique (Donald); grandson, Mark N. Roubique (Tamara); granddaughter, Jennifer Roubique (Randy Salazar); great-granddaughters, Rebecca Salazar and MacKenzie Salazar; niece, Betty Jo Bel Toups; nephews, Ronald Evans and Pat Bel; sisters-in-law, Marguerite Burt, Betty Poche (Jarvis) and Mary Goudeau. Preceded in death by his parents, Mae Bouillon Evans and Darling Mark Evans; son, Mark Nelson Evans; brother, Ronald M. Evans; sister, Gwen Evans Bel. A private graveside service, officiated by Dr. David Goza and Cullen McDaniel, will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, on April 7, 2020. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Roubique, John Canfield, T.J. Barber, Ronald Evans, Kenneth Roubique, and Kevin Dearman. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Jefferson Baptist Church, 9135 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70809, or a .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020