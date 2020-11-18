Duane was born in Lacon, IL on May 31, 1929. He has resided in Hammond, La since 1956. He was a retired businessman and the owner of Carr Office Environments where he worked side by side with his wife for over 40 years. Duane was very involved in his community and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hammond. He was also a long-time member of the Hammond Jaycees, the Hammond Rotary Club, the Hammond Chamber of Commerce, and the Istrouma Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He served with several local, parish and statewide organizations in an effort to improve the environment in which he raised his family and operated his business. He was a very dedicated father and grandfather and was always involved in his son's and grandchildren's many activities. Duane is survived by his son Richard Duane Shafer and his wife Leigh, his grandchildren, Laurie Elizabeth, Mary Addie and Bradford Price Shafer, and many loving nieces and nephews and their families. Preceding Duane in death were his parents, Peter and Emma Shafer, brother Dean, Brother Jay and wife Ruth, brother Wendell and wife Rosalie, sister Francis and husband Elmer Alton, and sister Joyce and husband Bill Anderson. Due to the pandemic, a small private service will be held on November 21, 2020 at Brandon G Thompson Funeral Home in Hammond, LA with interment to follow at Holly Gardens Cemetery. Special thanks to Mrs. Angie Pena who cared for Duane and his wife Catherine for many years. Also, thanks to the staff and administration at Landmark Nursing Center of Hammond, LA who saw to his needs during a very trying time to Modern Hospice who cared for him during his final days. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Richard Murphy Hospice House and/or the Ginger Ford Fuller Center for Housing.

