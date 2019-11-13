|
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and friend. Dudley Brooks Weber of Dothan, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, at the age of 64. He was born December 10, 1954, to Emile and Georgia Weber of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Dudley graduated from Tara High School in 1972, and then attended Louisiana Tech University, where he majored in aviation. Dudley began his career as a pilot by working for Beechcraft Aviation in Baton Rouge, followed by becoming a pilot with Eastern Airlines. After that, he became a charter pilot with Flight Options, where he had the opportunity to fly Clint Eastwood, Faith Hill, and other notable celebrities. More recently, Dudley became a flight instructor with CAE USA, where he enjoyed working and training military pilots in their future endeavors. Dudley is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Shirley Sprouse Weber, his son, Brent A. Weber (Ashley Hellums) of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, two brothers, Karl Weber (Carolyn), Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Kenny Weber (Ginny), Baton Rouge, Louisiana, two sisters, Emily Weber Hawbaker (Pat, deceased), Gilbert, Arizona, Marlo Weber Hymel, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, sister-in-law, Janice Inness (Conrad), Vacherie, Louisiana, and numerous nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father Emile and Mother Georgia, and oldest brother, Steve Weber. Dudley was a funny, intelligent, caring, and personable "man's man". He had a zest for life, great love for his family, friends, traveling, flying, and LSU football. He and his son Brent enjoyed hours of talking sports and going to their favorite movies. In particular, Dudley was looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild, Harper Elizabeth Weber, in February 2020, and being called Paw Paw. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Resthaven Garden of Memories, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation times will be 11:00-2:00 with the service immediately following.
