Rev. Dudley T. "Feet" Jackson, Sr. entered into eternal rest on October 13, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Survived by his daughters, Sandra Jones, Joyce Youngblood and Debra and Kendra Jackson; sons, Lawrence "Akee", Charles, Dudley T., Jr. and Reginald Jackson. Preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Faye McNeil. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Gil Wright, officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019