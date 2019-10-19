Rev. Dudley T. "Feet" Jackson Sr.

Guest Book
  • "Expressing heartfelt sympathy and offering a prayer that..."
    - JANICE HENDERSON -SAGO
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
650 Blount Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
650 Blount Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rev. Dudley T. "Feet" Jackson, Sr. entered into eternal rest on October 13, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Survived by his daughters, Sandra Jones, Joyce Youngblood and Debra and Kendra Jackson; sons, Lawrence "Akee", Charles, Dudley T., Jr. and Reginald Jackson. Preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Faye McNeil. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Gil Wright, officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.