Durbin J "Dub" Gibbens Jr. (86) passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, at his home in Ponchatoula, with his devoted wife Charlene at his side. Born in Thibodaux, one of six children of Dub Gibbens Sr. and Mildred Gibbens, he was the oldest son in a family that was known to many in the Thibodaux community. He lived a life full of adventures that were as varied as his talents and interests, providing us all with many memories to cherish in remembrance of him today. During his high school career at Thibodaux College, in addition to a starting role on the football team, he marched with the band at halftime, playing the French horn. In his junior year, he quarterbacked the team to a district championship. Graduating from LSU in 1956, he married Linda Lampin of Baton Rouge and was sworn in as an officer in the US Air Force. In a competitive environment, he was selected to train as a pilot, became a fighter pilot, and eventually flew the Air Force's first super-sonic interceptor, the F-102 known as the "Delta Dagger." He didn't tell us for years, but eventually revealed to one of his grandchildren that he had made "Top Gun" in his squadron during his career. Whether he was born a fighter pilot or became one, two things are true: a love of flying remained with him for the rest of his life; and the sense of discipline, vigor, courage, and humor that made him a great pilot remained with him always. Eventually leaving active duty, he enlisted in the Louisiana Air National Guard in Belle Chase, and joined the family business, Autohome Buick, in Thibodaux. After a few short years, with much ambition and no apparent fear, he left Thibodaux and purchased the Buick dealership in Alexandria, La. Money was so tight back then that he continued to pursue his lifelong love of fishing by using rented jon boats and paddles – no outboard motor – on weekends. Dub was an exceptional businessman, and it didn't take long for his business to prosper. He bought property and built a new facility (he also bought a 9.8 hp Mercury outboard motor for the rented jon boats). As the business continued to thrive, an opportunity arose, to buy a much larger dealership in Beaumont, TX. The new business was very successful for most of the next 10 years (no more boat rentals), winning a number of industry awards and many loyal customers. When Dub sold the Beaumont dealership in 1983, he retired and moved to Santa Barbara to fulfill his long-held desire to live in Southern California. Before much time had passed however, he realized he longed for the Gulf Coast, so he returned to his beach cabin on the Bolivar Peninsula as a full-time resident. In 1991, Dub married Charlene, with whom he would spend the rest of his life. With too much energy to "just goof off," he and Charlene started a Sales Training/Consulting business. They travelled throughout the south on a weekly basis, and began taking their grandchildren with them on every possible trip. Their adventures took them to many different cities and cemented special relationships with their grandchildren that each cherishes to this day. Dub's passion for fishing (a family trait) was a passion he shared with Charlene. Along with Charlene, his father and his siblings, they were all lifelong fishermen. "Big Dubs," Tommy, Don and Carol Ann, Frances and Johnny, Dub's own children, grandchildren and dear friends … all have been on board or wading during fishing expeditions with Dub, and have stories which will live on forever (some in infamy). Dub's legacy includes his lifelong love of music, which he has passed on through memories of his hours at the piano, entertaining everyone at our beautiful, large family gatherings, both during his years at the beach and beyond. (Dub's children, Dub III and Lorilin were in their forties before they discovered that the Crawdad song was known outside of our family.) Dub also played the organ for his parish church on the Bolivar Peninsula for many years with great joy. Dub is preceded in death by his parents, Dub and Mildred Gibbens; son Greg Gibbens; sisters Frances Jones Crow, Carol Ann Harris, and Mary Catherine Dupre; brother Tommy; and former wife Linda. Left to cherish his legacy are his beloved wife Charlene, who cared for him so faithfully, his sister Sara Day Gibbens, son Dub III (Kathleen), daughter Lorilin (John) Braymer, daughter Jenny (Kirk) Delatte, grandchildren Patrick Gibbens, Katie (Paul) Zampini, Grace Gibbens, Holly Gibbens, Ben Braymer, Jack Braymer, Betsy Braymer, Abby (Marion) Stieb, Dakota Delatte and Beau Delatte, great grandchildren Charlotte Zampini, Benjamin Zampini, Lily Zampini, and many nieces and nephews. Even as Dub has "slipped the surly bonds of earth", (a portion of a poem that hung on his office wall for as long as we can remember), he remains in our hearts and fondest memories forever. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 28, at St. Joseph co-cathedral in Thibodaux, La. Due to current health concerns, masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing will be required and no visitation is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Manresa House of Retreats, P.O. Box 89, Convent, LA 70723 or St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St Joseph Co-Cathedral, P.O. Box 966, Thibodaux, LA 70302.

