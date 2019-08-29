"Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you." Eph. 4:32. Dustin Bailey Adams, 36, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. There will be a visitation at Slaughter First Baptist Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9am until funeral services at 11am. He is survived by his children, Collin, Landon, Breighlyn, and Bryce, mother, Stacy Hughes Welch (Walter), father Bailey Adams (Fabian), life-long friend Teayona Butler, grandfathers Edward Hughes and Edward Adams, brothers Wesley Adams (Maddy) and Thomas Gridley (Brenda), sisters Angel Adams, Lauren Cmiel, and Brittany Weilbacher (Steve), numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer Wells Adams, grandmothers, Barbara Hughes and Wanda Adams, aunt, Gloria Faith Hughes, and uncle, Ricky Hughes. His life was far from perfect, but he was thankful for everything he had. His greatest quality was his huge heart. He loved unconditionally without expecting anything in return. Dunny (Bubba), our #1 Ninja, will be missed dearly.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019