Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dustin Blake Brumfield. View Sign Service Information Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River Street Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8463 Send Flowers Obituary

On April 5, 2020, the Lord decided to call Dustin Blake Brumfield home. He was born on January 28, 1984. He is survived by his loving mother, Kimberly Brumfield Hill and stepfather, David Hill, that thought of him as a son always; his beloved father, Max Oliver Brumfield, III and loving stepmother, Risha Brumfield; and grandparents, Gloria and Bob Stoddard, and Bettie P. Carroll and Darrell Earl Lane. Dustin's love for his family was the one thing you could never question, he is survived by his siblings, Derek Hunter and April Thibodeaux Brumfield, Calleigh McKenzie Hill and Michael Paul Folks, Abbie Gale and Josiah Jones, and Mattie Leigh and Dylan Garner; and his nieces and nephews, Jameson Oliver, Meilah Rose, Samuel Joseph, Jaxten Duane, Jayden Mychell, Bennett Arson, Baylie Lane, Ellie Mae, Onaleigh Janene, and Luke Josiah, whom he treasured each and every one. Dustin was preceded in death by his infant nephews, Joseph Monroe and Jase Alexander Brumfield, Derrick Dean Hill, Bob Hughes and many more. To us, Dustin meant the world, he was far from perfect, but he was who he was and that was good enough. You will never leave our hearts. For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life through Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 6:23. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit and sign the guestbook at On April 5, 2020, the Lord decided to call Dustin Blake Brumfield home. He was born on January 28, 1984. He is survived by his loving mother, Kimberly Brumfield Hill and stepfather, David Hill, that thought of him as a son always; his beloved father, Max Oliver Brumfield, III and loving stepmother, Risha Brumfield; and grandparents, Gloria and Bob Stoddard, and Bettie P. Carroll and Darrell Earl Lane. Dustin's love for his family was the one thing you could never question, he is survived by his siblings, Derek Hunter and April Thibodeaux Brumfield, Calleigh McKenzie Hill and Michael Paul Folks, Abbie Gale and Josiah Jones, and Mattie Leigh and Dylan Garner; and his nieces and nephews, Jameson Oliver, Meilah Rose, Samuel Joseph, Jaxten Duane, Jayden Mychell, Bennett Arson, Baylie Lane, Ellie Mae, Onaleigh Janene, and Luke Josiah, whom he treasured each and every one. Dustin was preceded in death by his infant nephews, Joseph Monroe and Jase Alexander Brumfield, Derrick Dean Hill, Bob Hughes and many more. To us, Dustin meant the world, he was far from perfect, but he was who he was and that was good enough. You will never leave our hearts. For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life through Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 6:23. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit and sign the guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close