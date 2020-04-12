On April 5, 2020, the Lord decided to call Dustin Blake Brumfield home. He was born on January 28, 1984. He is survived by his loving mother, Kimberly Brumfield Hill and stepfather, David Hill, that thought of him as a son always; his beloved father, Max Oliver Brumfield, III and loving stepmother, Risha Brumfield; and grandparents, Gloria and Bob Stoddard, and Bettie P. Carroll and Darrell Earl Lane. Dustin's love for his family was the one thing you could never question, he is survived by his siblings, Derek Hunter and April Thibodeaux Brumfield, Calleigh McKenzie Hill and Michael Paul Folks, Abbie Gale and Josiah Jones, and Mattie Leigh and Dylan Garner; and his nieces and nephews, Jameson Oliver, Meilah Rose, Samuel Joseph, Jaxten Duane, Jayden Mychell, Bennett Arson, Baylie Lane, Ellie Mae, Onaleigh Janene, and Luke Josiah, whom he treasured each and every one. Dustin was preceded in death by his infant nephews, Joseph Monroe and Jase Alexander Brumfield, Derrick Dean Hill, Bob Hughes and many more. To us, Dustin meant the world, he was far from perfect, but he was who he was and that was good enough. You will never leave our hearts. For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life through Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 6:23. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit and sign the guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Apr. 12, 2020