A service celebrating the life of Dustin Michael Dupre will be held Saturday February 1, 2020, at Milldale Baptist Church, 11950 Milldale Road, Zachary, LA, at 12pm; visitation will begin at 9:30am. Dustin was born on August 2, 1994 and passed on January 24, 2020 at the age of 25 years. He loved working at the church, reading bible verses, and working the sound board. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, being outdoors, and helping others. He is survived by his parents, Christy Carriere and Tom Sloan; Kirk and Tara Dupre; siblings Sarah Sloan, Meghan Sharp, & David Dupre; grandparents, and numerous cousins.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020