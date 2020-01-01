|
|
Dustin Patrick Watson received his heavenly wings on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Dustin was born on April 28, 1971. He spent 47 years of his life in Akron, Ohio. He was a graduate of East High School in Akron. He was a long-time employee of Pearl Optical and he was an avid golfer. Dustin is survived by his father, Donald Ray Watson, Sr.; his brother, Donald Ray Watson, Jr. and wife Tracy; his daughter, Olivia; his fiancée, Kay DeLong; his half-sister, Lorie Fischer and husband Jim; his nephews, Alex Thompson and Jonathan Zito; and his nieces, Chrissy Horvath and Jessica Durbin. Dustin is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Johnson Watson; and half-sister, Denise James. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 8:00 am until funeral services at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020