Funeral services will be held for Dustin Paul Gore at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and will resume Tuesday starting at 9:30 am continuing until services begin at 11:00 am. Dustin passed away on September 5, 2019. He was 29 years old. Dustin enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, hunting, riding ATV's and spending time with his children, family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his son, Hunter Gore; daughter, Haidyn Gore; parents, Monty and Angie Gore; sister, Danielle Gore; niece, Alyssa Enicke; maternal grandparents, Carol and Bobby Rusing and paternal grandmother, Betty Gore. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James "Buddy" Gore and uncle, Darren Gore. Pallbearers will be Shawn Rushing, Dylan Stafford, Todd Baker, Gary Dowdy, Patrick Creel, Jesse Braud and Jay Keller. Mark Rushing will serve as honorary pallbearer. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019