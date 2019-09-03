A ceremony celebrating the life of Dustin Rene "Bubba" Landry will be held at 11 am on Friday at The Church of St Amant; visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment will follow at Port Vincent Cemetery. Dustin was born on January 14, 1983 in Baton Rouge and departed from this life on August 31, 2019 at the age of 36 years. He was a resident of St Amant and worked as a pipefitter. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting and boating. His greatest passion on life was his children. Survivors include his children Dillon, Hannah, Ava and Parker; mother Dale Parker; father Rene "Boggie" Landry; sisters Brandi Brasseaux and Brooke Strange; grandparents Charles and Peggy Parker; also survived by a host of other relative and friends. Services with Church Funeral Services.