Dusty a loving father, son, brother and grandson passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 36. He was an electrician; resident and native of Bayou Sorrel, La. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle in Bayou Sorrel, La at 11am. He is survived by his children, Gabriel Kain, Bayleigh Renay and Addison Nicole Rineheart; fiancé, Bridget Boutwell; mother, Donna Rineheart; father, Larry Rineheart, Sr; brother, Larry Rineheart, Jr; niece, Andi Jolie Rineheart; nephew, Hunter James Rineheart; grandparents, Charlie and Hazel Davis; godfather, Marty Rineheart; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents, Louis "Pouchum" and Dora Rineheart. Dusty loved his children and lived everyday for them. He would do anything for anyone in need and was always willing to give anyone the shirt off his back.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019