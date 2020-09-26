1/1
Duval Aristotle Robinson
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duval's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our Dearly Beloved Son Duval Aristotle Robinson transitioned on September 23, 2020. Our gentle giant was born on March 10, 1992 in McComb, MS. He was a resident of Geismar, LA and educated in the Orleans Parish and Ascension Parish School System. Duval is well known for his Big heart and loving spirit. Duval is preceded in life by his Big Brother, Quintillius A. Robinson. He is survived by his loving parents, Pastor Cartillius A. Robinson and Karen M. Robinson; sister, Artesia Acrisious Robinson. Visitation Monday, September 28, 2020 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Pastor C. A. Robinson Officiating. Interment Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Liberty, MS. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved