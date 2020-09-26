Our Dearly Beloved Son Duval Aristotle Robinson transitioned on September 23, 2020. Our gentle giant was born on March 10, 1992 in McComb, MS. He was a resident of Geismar, LA and educated in the Orleans Parish and Ascension Parish School System. Duval is well known for his Big heart and loving spirit. Duval is preceded in life by his Big Brother, Quintillius A. Robinson. He is survived by his loving parents, Pastor Cartillius A. Robinson and Karen M. Robinson; sister, Artesia Acrisious Robinson. Visitation Monday, September 28, 2020 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Pastor C. A. Robinson Officiating. Interment Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Liberty, MS. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.