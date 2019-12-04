Dwayne A. Foreman

Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater New Galilee Baptist Church
9185 Wilbur St.
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater New Galilee Baptist Church
9185 Wilbur St.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Dwayne A. Foreman entered into eternal rest at his home on November 30, 2019 at the age of 59. Survived by his wife, Carolyn A. Foreman; mother, Annette Foreman; sons, Dijon A. Foreman and Dorian R. Phillips; sisters, Shavon Foreman and Dione Dunn; brother, George Foreman III. Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Greater New Galilee Baptist Church, 9185 Wilbur St., Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Mark A. Litt, officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019
