Dwayne A. Foreman entered into eternal rest at his home on November 30, 2019 at the age of 59. Survived by his wife, Carolyn A. Foreman; mother, Annette Foreman; sons, Dijon A. Foreman and Dorian R. Phillips; sisters, Shavon Foreman and Dione Dunn; brother, George Foreman III. Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Greater New Galilee Baptist Church, 9185 Wilbur St., Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Mark A. Litt, officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019