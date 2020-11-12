Dwayne Dale Butler better known as "Clyde "to many of his friends and family departed this life on Friday, November 06, 2020 at Munster Community hospital located in Merrillville, Indiana. Services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service Baton Rouge Facility 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Face Mask Required. He was born on August 03, 1960 in Plaquemine, Louisiana to the union of Mary Dupree and John Butler. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized at New Light Baptist Church in Gross Tete, Louisiana under the leadership of E. L. Craig. He graduated from. Scotlandville High School class of 1978. He later enlisted in the US Army in November of 1981 where he served over 10 years. While serving he did two tours overseas, Hanau, Germany and Schwaibash Hall. He also fought in the Gulf War where he received many accomplishments. He was a resident of Merrillville, Indiana and was currently employed as a production worker for Ford Motor Company located in Chicago, Illinois for 25 years. Dwayne met and married Samaya Gordon on January 1, 1983 and to this union one child was born, Robin Machel Butler. After his marriage with Samaya ended in 2004 he later met and married Connie Robinson in 2005 which later ended in 2014. Although single again, Dwayne loved to socialize and make people laugh. His gracious sense of humor will truly be missed by all. He leaves to cherish his memories; daughter, Robin Machel Butler of Chandler, Arizona; two brothers, Jerry (Valerie)Butler and John Butler both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; two aunts Eula Pryor of Maringouin, Louisiana and Lillian Pate of Rosedale, Louisiana; two uncles, Sidney (Rita) Dupree Jr. and Wallace Dupree of Gross Tete, Louisiana. A host of nieces, nephews , other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents father, John Butler, mother, Mary Purnell; maternal grandparents, Sidney and Olivia Dupree, paternal grandparents, Lee Butler and Alice Trosclaire Butler; sister, Sylvia Lucinda LeDuff; step-father Ronald Purnell; step-grandmother, Eloise Purnell; uncle, Reginald Purnell; niece, Jerri Butler.

