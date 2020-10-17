Dwight Coursey, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, filled these roles with love and joy. His kindness and caring will be greatly missed. Dwight was the best friend and supporter to his wife of 35 years, Gayle Joseph. He adored his children, their spouses and grandchildren. His enjoyment was reading, puttering around the house, and meeting with friends. In his earlier days, he was a champion bass fisherman and boating enthusiast. In recent years, he enjoyed membership in the Lake Pontchartrain Sail & Power Squadron and socializing with fellow members. Dwight was a man of faith and treasured his time with his church family at Berean Ministries. In 1959, he graduated from Istrouma High School and then attended LSU. Most of Dwight's career was in the high tech industry. He was a regional manager for the Southwest for Caere Corporation when bar code and OCR systems were first introduced. Dwight received several prestigious awards for being Caere's top salesman. He continued in the field with other companies servicing banking clientele. He was the owner of Coursey's Fish Bowl and volunteered for the Buckskin Bill childrens' TV show. Those left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife, Gayle Joseph; children, Holly Coursey Jimison and husband, Chris, Kim Coursey Gallardo and husband, Jesse, Craig Franklin Coursey and wife, Rebecca, Michaelyn Broussard and husband, Rick Johnson, and Gregory Joseph Craig and wife, Kelley; and grandchildren, who were his delight, Sabrina, Kaylee, Quinten, Celeste, Garrett, Sam and Jesse Nathaniel. Dwight is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ethel Coursey. The immediately family members will have a private service. We will welcome the time when we can again enjoy being with extended family and friends. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.