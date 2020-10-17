1/1
Dwight Franklin Coursey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwight Coursey, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, filled these roles with love and joy. His kindness and caring will be greatly missed. Dwight was the best friend and supporter to his wife of 35 years, Gayle Joseph. He adored his children, their spouses and grandchildren. His enjoyment was reading, puttering around the house, and meeting with friends. In his earlier days, he was a champion bass fisherman and boating enthusiast. In recent years, he enjoyed membership in the Lake Pontchartrain Sail & Power Squadron and socializing with fellow members. Dwight was a man of faith and treasured his time with his church family at Berean Ministries. In 1959, he graduated from Istrouma High School and then attended LSU. Most of Dwight's career was in the high tech industry. He was a regional manager for the Southwest for Caere Corporation when bar code and OCR systems were first introduced. Dwight received several prestigious awards for being Caere's top salesman. He continued in the field with other companies servicing banking clientele. He was the owner of Coursey's Fish Bowl and volunteered for the Buckskin Bill childrens' TV show. Those left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife, Gayle Joseph; children, Holly Coursey Jimison and husband, Chris, Kim Coursey Gallardo and husband, Jesse, Craig Franklin Coursey and wife, Rebecca, Michaelyn Broussard and husband, Rick Johnson, and Gregory Joseph Craig and wife, Kelley; and grandchildren, who were his delight, Sabrina, Kaylee, Quinten, Celeste, Garrett, Sam and Jesse Nathaniel. Dwight is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ethel Coursey. The immediately family members will have a private service. We will welcome the time when we can again enjoy being with extended family and friends. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved